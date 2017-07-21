Rouses Becomes Official Supermarket Of The New Orleans Saints

Rouses Markets has entered into a multi-year partnership with the New Orleans Saints to become the official supermarket of the NFL team.

The Louisiana-based grocery chain will kick off this year’s football season by being an associate partner of the 2017 New Orleans Saints Training Camp presented by Verizon. Rouses will provide an area for Saints fans to cool off during the team’s hot practices in Louisiana with a Cool Zone misting area and shaded tents. Saints fans will have the opportunity to avoid long lines with fast pass entry into Saints training camp (limited numbers apply) and reserved shaded seating from Rouses.

Additionally, Rouses will actively participate in a celebration of “Back To Football” with Saints-themed promotions throughout July, August and September. The grocer will offer special promotions and placements throughout its stores with leading national vendors, which will provide Saints fans with savings all the while celebrating a return to rooting on the Black-and-Gold.

Rouses commitment to the Saints begins this summer and will highlight the relationship between the team and the 47-store regional supermarket chain through special promotions during the entire calendar year, including Rouses Pre-Game Tailgate Sweepstakes, in-game promotions and branding, and a chance to be a Saint for A Day and travel to an away Saints game this season.

“Rouses is a true Louisiana success story,” said Saints President Dennis Lauscha. “They have grown from a single store in Houma, Louisiana, to a major force across the Gulf South region and one of the largest independent grocers in the United States. Besides offering all of the national brands, they are committed to supporting local farmers, fishermen, chefs and food manufacturers, and highlighting the unique culture and tastes across this great region. We are excited about our partnership with Rouses and are confident our fans will find all of their needs at any of the countless Rouses locations in our communities. We welcome them as part of our team and look forward to a great partnership.”

Rouses CEO Donny Rouse added, “We live, eat and play local. We’re die-hard Saints fans. This is more than just a sponsorship. It’s a partnership between two home teams and a shared commitment to everything Gulf Coast.”

As part of the partnership with the Saints, Rouses employees can earn the opportunity to be rewarded for their outstanding customer service with unique experiences ranging from Saints tickets and pre-game field access, VIP experiences at training camp, as well as a trip to the Pro Bowl, among other incentives.