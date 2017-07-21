Sprouts Stores Opening In Arizona, Tennessee Over Next Two Weeks

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store in Yuma, Arizona, on July 26, followed by a Nashville, Tennessee, unit on Aug. 2. Ribbon-cutting celebrations at the 30,000-s.f. stores begin at 7 a.m. local time.

Sprouts’ first Yuma store will be located at 590 S. 4th Avenue and the Nashville unit at 7620 Highway 70 South in the city’s Bellevue neighborhood. The Bellevue store will mark the sixth Tennessee location for Sprouts.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based grocery chain has opened a number of stores this year and is slated to open more over the next several months—including in Reno, Nevada, on Sept. 13; Redlands, California, on Sept. 20; Las Vegas on Sept. 27; and Diamond Bar, California, on Oct. 11.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Sprouts operates more than 260 stores in 15 states.