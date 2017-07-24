Campbell Soup Co. has appointed VP Shakeel Farooque to lead an accelerated plan for its Digital and E-Commerce Division.

The company plans to accelerate its digital and e-commerce capabilities by forming an e-commerce unit, representing all three Campbell divisions in North America. Campbell has a goal of generating $300 million in e-commerce sales over the next five years.

“E-commerce is a significant growth opportunity for Campbell, and it represents the future of food commerce,” said Mark Alexander, president, Americas Simple Meals and Beverages. “Only those who get there in a fast and smart way will win, and Campbell intends to do just that. We have an accelerated strategy to invest and grow in this space. It starts with talent. Shakeel is a builder—a builder of organizations, ideas, partnerships and solutions. That’s exactly what we need him to do here.”

Farooque brings both a consumer and technology focus across the retail sector, previously working at companies like Kohl’s, eBay and Amazon Inc. He most recently was SVP of e-commerce at Kohl’s where he leveraged data to understand consumer behaviors and spearheaded the design and execution of Kohl’s digital business strategy.

While at eBay, he overhauled the eBay Deals Program to increase subscriptions and nearly tripled revenues in year one. At Amazon, Farooque led global strategic planning and executed initiatives enhancing long-term business performance across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Campbell recently outlined its plans to partner with leading e-commerce companies, announcing a $10 million investment and strategic partnership with online meal kit company Chef’d.