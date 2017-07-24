Gulf Rolls Out New Rewards Campaign With Discover

Gulf Oil and Discover Financial Service have launched a new savings campaign to reward consumers for downloading the new Gulf Pay app and linking their Discover card as the preferred payment method.

By downloading the free Gulf Pay app and linking a Discover card within a wallet, users will automatically start saving 15 cents off on each gallon of gasoline (up to 20 gallons per visit for a total of 18 visits) when utilizing their Discover card for payment at participating stations throughout New England and New York. The campaign will provide users with exclusive savings through Oct. 15.

Gulf Pay, like a digital wallet, allows users to link their Discover card and securely pay at the pump with their mobile phones while utilizing token-encrypted data. Users also can use the app to locate the closest Gulf station, access live pricing and reliable directions, and view station offerings.