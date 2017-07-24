Former TRA Exec Recognized With NGA Spirit Of America Award

The National Grocers Association (NGA) presented Joe Williams, former VP for regulatory and member services of the Texas Retailers Association, with the NGA Spirit of America Award at the Texas Retailers Forum on Sunday. The award is one of NGA’s top honors and recognizes leaders for their dedication and service to the independent supermarket industry.

“Joe is known as a steadfast advocate for Texas grocers with a long history of serving both the supermarket industry and consumers alike,” said Greg Ferrara, SVP of government relations and public affairs at NGA. “His legacy shines as a strong voice before regulators, one of the foremost advocates for the SNAP and WIC programs, and a mentor to the next generation of supermarket leaders.”

Williams served as the president of the Gulf Coast Retailers Association beginning in 1994 until it merged with the Texas Retailers Association in 2006. He now serves as a consultant at the association on issues impacting the supermarket industry and the Texas Retailers Education Fund.

The NGA Spirit of America Award, established in 1982, honors key industry and community figures who have provided leadership in the areas of community services and government relations on behalf of a free and independent food distribution system. NGA has given this award to more than 550 leaders, including former Presidents George H.W. Bush and Gerald Ford, former VP Dan Quayle, former Speaker of the House Tom Foley, former U.S. Reps. Charlie Stenholm and Dick Armey, as well as other distinguished leaders serving in the grocery industry and the public interest.