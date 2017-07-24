National Grocers Association’s Strange Adds VP To Title

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has promoted Laura Strange to VP of industry relations, communications and marketing.

Strange previously served as senior director of industry relations, communications and marketing. Strange joined NGA in the fall 2013, coming from Capitol Hill where she served as communications director for Rep. Bob Latta (Ohio-5), a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Prior to working on Capitol Hill, she held positions in the government affairs department for Yahoo! Inc. and in the communications and marketing division for a state taxpayer trade association. Strange earned a Master’s degree in public relations from George Washington University and her undergraduate degree in communications from the University of South Carolina.

Strange will continue in her role overseeing NGA’s communications, media relations and marketing departments. She also will be responsible for developing and implementing NGA’s strategy on a broad range of important industry relations initiatives.

“Laura has been a key member of the NGA team since she joined our organization over three and half years ago. She has built our communications department into a well-oiled, sophisticated operation that is proactive and works every day to advance the good work of NGA and to tell the great story of our independent supermarket members,” said NGA President & CEO Peter J. Larkin. “Laura has also worked collaboratively to enhance NGA’s marketing efforts, helping to drive member and non-member engagement and produce results that benefit the organization. NGA is fortunate to have a talented team that comes to work each day committed to serving our members and the overall industry. Laura is a key part of our team and will continue to lead our efforts going forward.”

Greg Ferrara, NGA’s SVP of government relations and public affairs, added, “Laura’s Capitol Hill background has been instrumental in helping to advance many of our public policy priorities through her relationships with reporters and her ability to tell our member’s story. She is a tireless advocate for NGA’s members and for the local, family-owned grocers who are truly the backbone of our organization. In addition, her willingness to accept new challenges and think outside of the box has helped NGA continue to grow each year and better serve its membership. In her new role, she will continue to be a great leader and advocate for our members and industry.”