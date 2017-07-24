Stop & Shop is closing a smaller, older store at 471 Salem Street in Medford, Massachusetts, in mid- to late August and expanding a larger store in that community. The grocery chain also recently opened a new store in Litchfield, Connecticut.

The Stop & Shop store at 760 Fellsway in Medford remains open as it undergoes renovations. When completed it will feature expanded natural and organic, seafood and produce departments. The 45,000-s.f. store will celebrate its grand reopening in August. Full- and part-time store associates from the Salem Street location will be transferred to other Stop & Shop stores in the area.

The new Litchfield store replaces an older 24,500-s.f. unit located a quarter-mile away. The new 37,000-s.f. store features expanded meat, bakery and produce departments as well as an expanded selection of natural and organic foods. Additionally, the store features a sushi chef. Joe Sanson serves as the unit’s manager.