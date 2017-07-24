Weis Names Banks-Ficcio VP Of Center Store And Merchandising

Donna Banks-Ficcio has joined Weis Markets as VP of center store sales and merchandising. She will oversee the company’s grocery, dairy, frozen, HBC/GM, and beer and wine departments. Her responsibilities also will include category management, merchandising and pricing.

“Donna has extensive merchandising and category management experience in some of the key markets we serve. She is also known for building strong relationships with suppliers and manufacturers,” said Richard Gunn, SVP of marketing and merchandising.

Banks has more than 25 years of food retailing experience. Most recently, she was VP of center store merchandising for Supervalu. Earlier in her career, she worked for A&P and Kings.

In related news, Weis raised $309,000 for 135 local animal shelters and pet rescue organizations during its annual Paws for Pets program, a 45 percent increase compared to 2016.

Weis Markets’ Newton, New Jersey, store was the chain leader, raising a record $12,147 for One Step Closer Animal Rescue, more than doubling its 2016 total. The company’s Tannersville, Pennsylvania, store also doubled its 2016 total, generating $10,021 for the Animal Welfare Society of Monroe County, while the chain’s nearby East Stroudsburg store doubled its 2016 total by raising $8,990 for the same organization.

During the five-week program, which ran from April 27-June 1, stores also held nearly 100 pet adoption events.

“This is a Paws for Pets record for us, and we are truly grateful to our associates who worked so hard on our program and ultimately to our customers who made it so successful,” said Gunn. “Our program also benefited from strong vendor support, particularly Nestle Purina Petcare.”

Other program participants included Ainsworth, Blue Dog Bakery and J.M. Smucker Co.

Customers purchased vouchers for $1, $3 or $5, or Paws for Pets reusable bags for $2, with all proceeds donated to pet shelters and rescue organizations selected at the local level. Weis Markets customers also donated various pet-related products, including dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, cat litter, collars, harnesses and leashes and related products.

Weis Markets operates 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.