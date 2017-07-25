Anheuser-Busch Expanding Its No-Alcohol Portfolio

Anheuser-Busch (A-B) said July 20 that it had acquired Hiball Energy, the San Francisco-based maker of organic energy drinks and sparkling energy waters under the Hiball name as well as Alta Palla (“high ball” in Italian) organic sparkling juices and sparkling waters.

The acquisitions deepen its investments in the no-alcohol sector, according to St. Louis-based A-B, which adds that healthy energy drinks and sparkling waters are two of the fastest-growing beverage categories.

Hiball’s energy drinks and sparkling energy waters are made with a proprietary, organic-certified energy blend, consisting of caffeine, guarana and ginseng.

Hiball was formed in 2005 when its founder and president, Todd Berardi, began selling the company’s signature energy drinks out of the back of his car. The company now has 20 employees. Following the close of the acquisition, expected in the third quarter, Berardi, his wife Alyssa Warnock, Hiball’s creative director and designer who designed all the branding and packaging, and Dan Craytor, VP of business development, will continue to lead and manage the business.

“We are thrilled to partner with a company that shares our vision for where we can take Hiball Energy and Alta Palla in the future, and brings real passion and dedication to their work every day,” said Berardi. “This deal is the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for me and my team, and I can’t wait to get started.

“Together with Anheuser-Busch, we will be able to bring our delicious, refreshing and organic/fair-trade products to more consumers in more places, growing our brands and our share of the energy and sparkling markets,” he added. “When I founded this company, I had a single goal of delivering the very best organic, natural products to like-minded consumers. I am excited to join the Anheuser-Busch team so we can share our products with more consumers and give our team even more opportunities to grow.”

João Castro Neves, president and CEO of Anheuser-Busch, said, “The combination of Hiball’s category-leading organic energy drinks and Alta Palla’s organic sparkling juices and sparkling waters together with our network and operational know-how will create tremendous growth opportunities for these brands. There are some key similarities between our companies including our desire to dream big, our passion for our people and our products, and our commitment to quality and sustainability in everything we do. Our goal is to deliver Hiball products to new markets, while preserving their culture and brand identities. Hiball’s motto is ‘It’s all good,’ and we couldn’t agree more.”

Anheuser-Busch plans a phased transition of the Hiball Energy and Alta Palla brands to its wholesaler partners.

David Stokes, chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Wholesaler Advisory Panel, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Todd and the rest of the Hiball team. Hiball Energy and Alta Palla are great additions to our developing no-alcohol portfolio, and we have been asking A-B for a partnership opportunity just like this. Adding these outstanding brands to our wholesaler system increases the breadth of our product portfolio and strengthens our network as we offer more innovation to our customers.”

A-B says it will help Hiball expand its consumer base while “preserving the company’s distinctive culture, its commitment to quality organic and fair-trade ingredients, and brand identity.”

A-B also plans to maintain its relationships with the nonprofits and athletes Hiball already supports.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.