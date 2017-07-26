Ahold USA Selects Revionics To Deliver Customer-Focused Pricing

Ahold USA has selected Revionics Price Suite for price optimization. The grocery chain’s Stop & Shop, Giant Landover and Giant/Martin’s banners, as well as Peapod, initially will deploy Revionics on center store and perishables.

“Revionics will help Ahold USA brands deliver on their ‘better place to shop’ promise,” said Nick Bertram, SVP of merchandising at Ahold USA. “Our brands will leverage Revionics Price Suite to better align pricing with their customer preferences in their diverse and growing customer base while delivering powerful business impact.”

Added Revionics Chairman & CEO Marc Hafner, “Ahold USA businesses continue to deliver on their commitment to make life a little easier, healthier and more affordable for everyone, and we are proud to partner with them to make that goal a success.”

Revionics’ analytics and science will execute profitable pricing, promotion, markdown and space decisions with predictable business outcomes, according to Ahold USA.