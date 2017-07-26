NCA’s Gindlesperger: Innovation, Information Trending In Industry

There are a couple of overarching trends in the confectionery industry in 2017, according to Christopher Gindlesperger, VP of public affairs and communications for the National Confectioners Association, which held its 20th Sweets & Snacks Expo in Chicago May 23-25.

Gindlesperger tells The Shelby Report that product innovation and information were two of the hottest topics at NCA’s recent Sweet & Snacks Expo, which drew about 17,000 people, including about 6,300 retail customers and more than 800 exhibitors, to Chicago.

“There are some cool trends in the innovation space,” he said. “You look at the sweet heat trend, where you have chipotle lime or a mango sriracha in different types of candies—sugar candies, chocolate/non-chocolate, which is pretty interesting. You also see a move to crunchy, like crunchy on the outside and then candy on the inside.”

In terms of information, the industry finds itself in “a moment of leadership,” he said.

A new campaign called “Always a Treat” is “an initiative amongst five of the biggest global confectionery companies—Mars, Nestlé, Ghiradelli/Lindt/Russell Stover (all owned by the same company), Ferrara Candy Co. and Ferrero,” Gindlesperger noted. “Those companies are coming together to provide consumers with more information, options and support as they manage their sugar intake in their day-to-day lives. So what does that mean?

“Information means putting calorie labels on the front of the packaging, on all their packaging, in the next five years.”

Smaller packages are becoming available at retail checkout to help consumers manage calorie intake, he added; a consumer education element also was developed.

“Consumers already know that chocolate and candy are treats and they enjoy them in moderation,” according to Gindlesperger. “In fact, most people in the United States enjoy chocolate and candy two to three times per week, which averages about 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day. It’s an important data point when you think about how people perceive the industry. The entire idea behind this initiative is for these companies who represent a large share of the market to really solidify that thought—that chocolate and candy are treats with consumers.”

Asked about current sales trends for candy in the U.S., Gindlesperger said, “It’s grown a little bit in terms of dollars; you see that growth mostly in the premium and artisanal chocolate space. I think non-chocolate has been about flat in the last couple of years, but the important thing for retailers to know is that chocolate and candy are really special products, especially at the front end…And as retailers look to plan their stores and how they will set up their retail checkout space, I think informed choice is important for consumers. They want a variety of options there, but that doesn’t mean chocolate and candy can’t be there. In fact, with this initiative I just cited, it’s even more reason to hold that space for chocolate and candy. As they check out, they have an informed choice and an array of options.”

