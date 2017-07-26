How Shoppers View The Amazon-Whole Foods Deal

Amazon’s decision to purchase Whole Foods Market, with its 460-plus locations nationwide, brings with it seemingly unlimited possibilities for online/offline synchronicity. But how do U.S. consumers—the people who ultimately will determine the deal’s success—feel about the new alliance?

That’s the question market research firm GfK posed for a study that shows 38 percent of current Whole Foods shoppers, and 31 percent of Amazon shoppers, feel positive about the acquisition. Those who already shop at both Amazon and Whole Foods are the most upbeat of all, with 43 percent declaring themselves optimistic about the deal. These levels are higher than the figure (23 percent) for overall U.S. shoppers.

Across the categories, positive feelings outweigh negative by roughly 3-to-1 among current shoppers at one or both retailers; and in the general shopper population, upbeat bests downbeat by more than 2-to-1.

All U.S. shoppers Whole Foods shoppers Amazon shoppers People who shop at both Unaware of news 18% 9% 11% 7% Negative 10 12 10 12 Neutral 48 41 49 38 Positive 23 38 31 43

GfK found that three in four Whole Foods shoppers have made at least one Amazon purchase in the past month—significantly higher than the average (50 percent) among non-Whole Foods shoppers. The study also revealed a higher incidence of Amazon Prime membership among Whole Foods shoppers than among U.S. consumers as a whole (50 percent vs. 37 percent).

Expanding online, offline reach

Only a small proportion (23 percent) of those who feel optimistic about the acquisition currently are shopping at Whole Foods—and only 9 percent of the total U.S. population is engaged in grocery e-commerce activity. This suggests an opportunity for the combined companies to grow both Whole Foods’ market share and the e-grocery business in general, according to GfK.

Among those who are positive about the alliance, hopes for convenience and technological innovation are high. Four in 10 (42 percent) would like to see free grocery delivery for Amazon Prime members; one-third (34 percent) hope that Amazon will bring technologies in-store that make shopping easier; and one-quarter (25 percent) now feel reassured that they will be able to get high-quality fresh foods online.

The value of trust

“Even at this early stage, we see a great deal of optimism around Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods,” said Wendy Wallner, EVP of GfK’s Retail industry practice in North America. “Those who already shop with one or both companies see a variety of opportunities for amped-up convenience and selection. The partnership makes sense to them; they want to buy Whole Foods’ products online, and they trust the quality—typically the biggest barrier with purchasing fresh groceries online.

“In addition, among shoppers generally, the potential for taking e-grocery to a level only dreamed of seems within reach. With Whole Foods’ strengths in both fresh and prepared foods, Amazon now has the ability to offer meal and grocery delivery—suddenly competing with companies like Blue Apron and covering all aspects of food e-commerce.”

The GfK study shows that half (49 percent) of Whole Foods shoppers hope that the new alliance will lead to lower grocery prices. The same percentage also want to see their local Whole Foods outlet remain open—in fact, they hope that Amazon will open more outlets; and 44 percent do not want to see current store employees laid off. They want to see local businesses thrive and hope that sales associate morale will not suffer.

“To fulfill the promise of this alliance,” said Wallner, “the two retailers need to pay close attention to their customers’ hopes and concerns, and avoid missteps that could deflate the high expectations of these early days. In particular, Amazon needs to recognize that Whole Foods shoppers are much different from mainstream shoppers, and that it needs to rise to this occasion by maintaining the grocery chain’s brand values and high quality standards.”

The GfK study was conducted among 1,000 U.S. adults (age 18 and older) on GfK’s KnowledgePanel, a probability-based online panel that is representative of the adult U.S. population. Responses were collected from June 23-26.