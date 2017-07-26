Smart & Final Stores on Tuesday reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 18.

“The second quarter marked a return to positive comparable store sales growth, reflecting the expected lessening of pressures from deflation and growth-related sales cannibalization, as well as from customer growth attributable to our strong competitive position,” said David Hirz, president and CEO of the Commerce, California-based company. “We expect sales growth will continue to be supported by the maturation of new stores opened over the past two years, as well as marketing and promotional initiatives aimed at increasing store traffic and building basket size.

“Smart & Final is well known for meeting the needs of both business and household customers with quality warehouse-club sized and private label products, plus a unique assortment of items for small businesses. We have a differentiated position in our value-priced and convenient stores with strong digital capabilities. With a broad range of online and delivery options to serve our customers, Smart & Final is well positioned for continued success in an evolving marketplace.”

Net sales were $1,078.3 million in the 12-week quarter ended June 18, 2017, representing a 3.9 percent increase as compared to $1,038.3 million for the same period of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by a 1.3 percent increase in comparable store sales and from the net sales contribution of new stores. The increase in comparable store sales was attributable to a 1.9 percent increase in comparable transaction count, partially offset by a 0.6 percent decrease in comparable average transaction size, including the effect of cannibalization from new stores.

Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were $836.1 million, a 3 percent increase as compared to $811.8 million for the same period of 2016. Comparable store sales growth for the Smart & Final banner was 1.2 precent in the second quarter.

Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores were $242.2 million, a 6.9 percent increase as compared to $226.5 million for the same period of 2016. Comparable store sales growth for the Cash & Carry banner was 1.8 percent in the second quarter.

Net income was $7.1 million, including the effect of store development expenses, as compared to $7.8 million for the same period of 2016. Net income per diluted share was $0.09 as compared to $0.10 for the same period of 2016.

Adjusted net income was $11 million, as compared to $15.5 million for the same period of 2016. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.14 as compared to $0.20 for the same period of 2016.

Fiscal year-to-date results

In the 24 weeks ended June 18, net sales were $2,045.3 million, an increase of 5.1 percent as compared to $1,946.7 million in the same period of 2016. Net sales growth was driven by the net sales contribution of new stores, partially offset by a 0.5 percent decline in comparable store sales. The decline in comparable store sales was attributable to a 0.8 percent increase in comparable transaction count and a 1.3 percent decrease in comparable average transaction size.

Net sales for Smart & Final banner stores were approximately $1.6 billion, an increase of 5.3 percent as compared to approximately $1.5 billion in the first half of 2016. Year-to-date comparable store sales for the Smart & Final banner decreased 0.6 percent.

Net sales for Cash & Carry banner stores were $444.2 million, a 4.4 percent increase as compared to $425.7 million in the same period of 2016. Year-to-date comparable store sales for the Cash & Carry banner decreased 0.2 percent.

Net income was $2.5 million, as compared to $6.2 million in the first half of 2016. Net income per diluted share was $0.03 as compared to $0.08 for the same period of 2016.

Adjusted net income was $9.5 million, as compared to $22.1 million in the first half of 2016. Adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.12 as compared to $0.28 in the same period of 2016.

Growth and development

During the fiscal second quarter of 2017, the company opened four new Smart & Final Extra! stores, completed one conversion of a legacy Smart & Final store to the Extra! format, and one relocation. The company opened one new Cash & Carry store. As of June 18, the company operated a total of 313 stores, including 180 Smart & Final Extra! stores, 72 legacy Smart & Final stores and 61 Cash & Carry stores.

In the third quarter of fiscal year 2017, the company expects to open three new Smart & Final Extra! stores and two new Cash & Carry stores.