Snyder’s-Lance To Spend $20M On Hyannis, Mass., Plant Expansion

Snyder’s-Lance plans to expand its Hyannis, Massachusetts, Cape Cod Chips plant by nearly 40,000 s.f. The $20 million project will add to the plant’s manufacturing, warehouse and office and retail spaces. Cape Cod and Snyder’s-Lance recently filed project plans with the Cape Cod Commission.

“Our company continually evaluates our operations to best use our investments and resources as effectively as possible,” said Snyder’s-Lance spokesperson Joey Shevlin. “The improvements at this facility would create operational efficiencies as well as enhance the experience with the Cape Cod brand at our popular public tour.”

The project intends to add 17,000 s.f. to the plant’s manufacturing facility and includes a 10,050-s.f. warehouse addition and a 10,930-s.f., two-story addition to allow for expanded office areas, employee meeting areas and an improved retail and tour space. The building’s interior also will be renovated and equipment updated.

The project will begin 30 to 45 days after all permits are received and is expected to take six to eight months to complete.