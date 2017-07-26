Stavis Seafoods Partners With R.W. Zant For Expanded Distribution

Boston’s Stavis Seafoods, an international importer and seafood wholesaler, is entering into a new distribution partnership with R.W. Zant Co., a U.S.-based redistribution company.

The partnership, which begins Aug. 1, will include the warehousing and delivery of Stavis products to R.W. Zant customers. R.W. Zant specializes in all aspects of protein and dairy wholesale distribution to foodservice and retail distributors throughout the western U.S.

Both companies say this agreement will not only enhance Stavis Seafoods’ supply chain capabilities on the West Coast but will expand R.W. Zant’s product offerings in the seafood category.

This agreement will give R.W. Zant customers access to Stavis’ inventory of more than 1,300 seafood products, including domestic seafood and seafood imported from more than 50 countries

“R.W. Zant is an ideal partner to help us expand our reach to the West Coast. They are committed to providing their customers with sustained competitive advantages by getting them the products they need efficiently. This agreement will enable R.W. Zant to offer a selection of our premium quality brands as well as a variety of frozen and pasteurized seafood to their customers while also expanding our access to potential new customers across the country,” said Stavis Seafoods CEO Richard Stavis.

Darrell Maynard, senior category manager for seafood at R.W. Zant, added, “R.W. Zant is very excited to welcome Stavis Seafoods to our portfolio of superior brands. We look forward to providing our clients with the extensive depth of seafood categories that Stavis Seafoods can provide to our company.”

Some of the initial products that will be available through the partnership include Stavis Seafoods’ branded product lines (BOS’N, Foods From the Sea, Prince Edward, Ocean Delight and Boston Pride), as well as access to exclusive Stavis partnerships like Gaston-Brand Coldwater South African Lobster.