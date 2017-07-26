Weis Markets Launches ‘Nourish Your Gut’ Program

Weis Markets is introducing its new health and wellness program, “Nourish Your Gut.” The chain-wide initiative features in-store signage highlighting 15 foods that supply naturally-occurring prebiotic fibers or probiotics known to promote digestive “gut” health.

The signage focuses on the role key foods play in digestive health, as well as usage tips for each food. Foods identified throughout the various departments in the store include: onions, whole wheat bread, sourdough bread, apples, asparagus, bananas, kefir, oats, yogurt, beans, lentils, sauerkraut, kombucha, kimchi and tempeh.

“Digestive health has been called one of the top health and wellness trends of the year,” said Weis Markets Lifestyle Initiatives Manager Beth Stark. “We know that our customers are seeking out foods with this proven health benefit so we have identified a mix of prebiotic food sources such as bananas and oats, and probiotic food sources, such as kefir, kombucha and kimchi.”

Beginning in late July, Weis Pharmacy teams throughout the chain also will engage with customers about gut-healthy foods. Pharmacy associates will recommend key foods that can promote gut health in the form of a “prescription” sheet. Customers also will receive a coupon for one of the recommended gut healthy foods.

“Since some foods beneficial to gut health may be unfamiliar to our shoppers, it was important to us to include a variety of foods and to provide a personal touch from our pharmacy staff,” said Stark. “The Nourish Your Gut program also highlights key usage tips, like the fact that probiotics and prebiotics are most impactful when consumed together as part of one’s overall healthy diet.”

This program is the latest addition to numerous health and wellness initiatives driven by the Weis’ growing team of five registered dietitian nutritionists. Programs include Nutri-Facts, which features easily-identifiable icons such as Gluten Free, Vegan, Carb Conscious, Heart Healthy and more on the price tags of hundreds of foods throughout the store; and Superfoods, which identifies 16 nutrient-rich foods that naturally contain significant amounts of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Weis Markets also offers free in-store dietitian-hosted events in select stores across its market area.

Weis Markets operates 204 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New York, Virginia, New Jersey, Delaware and West Virginia.