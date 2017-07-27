Topco Associates on Wednesday said that Lufkin, Texas-based Brookshire Brothers has joined its membership.

“Brookshire Brothers’ philosophy of innovation and commitment to serving customers’ needs makes it a great addition to Topco’s membership, especially as we drive new ways to advance as one in the marketplace. We look forward to helping them leverage Topco’s platform of aggregation, innovation and knowledge management across multiple categories so that they can deliver even more value and in-store solutions to their shoppers,” said Topco President & CEO Randy Skoda.

Brookshire Brothers was founded in 1921 and became a majority employee-owned company in 1999. In 2006, the employees bought the remaining shares of the company to become one of the largest 100 percent employee-owned companies in the country.

With store formats ranging from contemporary grocery stores and convenience-supermarket hybrids to traditional convenience stores, Brookshire Brothers owns and operates nine retail brands: Brookshire Brothers, Brookshire Brothers Express, Cormie’s Grocery, David’s Supermarkets, David’s Express, Pecan Foods, Polk Pick-It-Up, Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy and Tobacco Barn.

“2017 has been a year of outstanding growth and innovation for Brookshire Brothers. On behalf of the company and our 7,000 employee-owners, we are delighted to become a members of Topco Associates. Topco offers a unique opportunity for its members to dramatically increase our scale, gain industry insight from other regional grocers and more effectively compete in our respective markets,” said John Alston, president and CEO of Brookshire Brothers.

Topco Associates provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its food industry member-owners and customers, including grocery retailers, wholesalers and foodservice companies.