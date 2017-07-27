The Fresh Market Refreshing 11 Atlanta-Area Stores

Eleven Atlanta-area The Fresh Market stores will unveil the specialty grocer’s refreshed look and offerings on Aug. 9.

Stores will include an expanded selection of fresh food that furthers the brand’s “long-standing dedication to offering top-quality, unique and small-batch items,” according the chain. Additionally, the stores will feature an interactive sampling station designed to inspire guests to try new items and recipes each week, as well as meal solutions like The Fresh Market’s Little Big Meal program, and curated specialty items.

Stores that will be revealed at 10 a.m. Aug. 9 are located at: