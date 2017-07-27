The Fresh Market Refreshing 11 Atlanta-Area Stores

Eleven Atlanta-area The Fresh Market stores will unveil the specialty grocer’s refreshed look and offerings on Aug. 9.
Stores will include an expanded selection of fresh food that furthers the brand’s “long-standing dedication to offering top-quality, unique and small-batch items,” according the chain. Additionally, the stores will feature an interactive sampling station designed to inspire guests to try new items and recipes each week, as well as meal solutions like The Fresh Market’s Little Big Meal program, and curated specialty items.
Stores that will be revealed at 10 a.m. Aug. 9 are located at:
- 2099 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
- 2480 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta
- 4405 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
- 5515 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
- 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta
- 1125 Woodstock Road, Roswell
- 3005 Old Alabama Road, Alpharetta
- 1500 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suwanee
- 1679 S.R.124 Scenic Highway, Snellville
- 100 N. Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City
- 196 Alps Road, Athens