The Fresh Market Refreshing 11 Atlanta-Area Stores

Eleven Atlanta-area The Fresh Market stores will unveil the specialty grocer’s refreshed look and offerings on Aug. 9.

Stores will include an expanded selection of fresh food that furthers the brand’s “long-standing dedication to offering top-quality, unique and small-batch items,” according the chain. Additionally, the stores will feature an interactive sampling station designed to inspire guests to try new items and recipes each week, as well as meal solutions like The Fresh Market’s Little Big Meal program, and curated specialty items.

Stores that will be revealed at 10 a.m. Aug. 9 are located at:

  • 2099 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta
  • 2480 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta
  • 4405 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
  • 5515 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
  • 1205 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta
  • 1125 Woodstock Road, Roswell
  • 3005 Old Alabama Road, Alpharetta
  • 1500 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Suwanee
  • 1679 S.R.124 Scenic Highway, Snellville
  • 100 N. Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City
  • 196 Alps Road, Athens
“The refresh of our Atlanta-area stores helps redefine the shopping experience for our guests,” said Brian Nicholson, interim CEO of The Fresh Market. “A commitment to fresh has always been a priority, and our guests’ love of food remains at the heart of what we do. We are pleased to invite our Atlanta neighbors on a culinary journey filled with an exceptional, hand-picked selection of the freshest foods created from a host of international food artisans, farmers, fishermen and culinary creatives, as well as our own private label, in an environment that welcomes inspiration and delights the senses.”
The Fresh Market is based in North Carolina and operates 176 stores in 24 states.
A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011.

