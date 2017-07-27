  • Search 
Supervalu Buys Central Grocers Warehouse For $61M

Supervalu has bought Central Grocers’ distribution center in Joliet, Illinois, for $61 million. The bankruptcy court approved the acquisition Tuesday in conjunction with Central Grocers’ bankruptcy proceedings. The warehouse is 920,000 s.f.

“The acquisition is intended to help Supervalu provide faster and more efficient service to its dynamic and diverse customers by expanding its distribution capabilities, and to provide an additional avenue to assist with the expansion of its Market Centre business,” Supervalu told The Shelby Report Thursday via an emailed statement.

Central Grocers was a retailer-owned cooperative that operated as a wholesaler for approximately 400 independent grocery stores before filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in May. It began its wind-down sale in June.

