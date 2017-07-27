Expo 2017—Powered By Supervalu will be held this year Aug. 9-10 at Southern California’s Long Beach Convention Center.

The West Coast buying show is in its 40th year, and the 2017 event is the first since Supervalu acquired Unified Grocers in June.

The expo will feature 225,000 s.f. of products and services with 1,000 exhibitors across all categories. In addition to presentations and educational sessions focusing on industry trends, the expo will host “Retailer Edge Express” workshops (10 different workshops covering current technology and marketing topics like AppCard, Digital Coupons, Direct Debit, E-commerce, Index, Mobile Ordering, Pivitol, S4Vision, Scan Advantage, Selfycart and Social Marketing).

There also will be Lunch & Learn sessions from industry experts:

• “Food Fight—How to win the battle for share of stomach” by Lucille Toniolo, director of retail at Nielsen; Examines the competitive environment and offers insights into how to rise above and win in today’s ever-evolving market.

• “The Science of Shopping” by Lynn Neal, North America retail strategy leader at Procter & Gamble; Takes a look into the science of shopper psychology, including how and why shoppers make decisions.

Expo hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.