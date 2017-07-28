Florida Holds First Best Bagger Contest In More Than Two Decades

The Florida Grocers Association (FGA) held its first Best Bagger competition in the state in 23 years in late July. Eight baggers competed, representing Bravo Supermarkets, Lucky’s Market, Publix, Sedano’s and Winn-Dixie.

Kelina Salinas of Lucky’s won the grand prize and will go on to compete in the national competition in Las Vegas in February 2018. Josue Anelus of Publix (Miami Division) came in second and JP Paiva of Publix (Lakeland Division) placed third. Each took home a trophy and cash prizes.

Awards were presented by Florida Retail Federation (FRF) President & CEO R. Scott Shalley and FGA Executive Director Josie Correa. FGA is an arm of the FRF.