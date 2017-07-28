  • Search 
    search
Home
Association News

Florida Holds First Best Bagger Contest In More Than Two Decades

Posted by
Date:
in: Association News, Corporate Store News, Home Page Slider, Southeast, Store News
Leave a comment
Kelina Salinas of Lucky's is Florida's best bagger. She's pictured with Florida Retail Federation President & CEO R. Scott Shalley and Florida Grocers Association Executive Director Josie Correa.

Kelina Salinas of Lucky's is Florida's best bagger. She's pictured with Florida Retail Federation President & CEO R. Scott Shalley and Florida Grocers Association Executive Director Josie Correa.

The Florida Grocers Association (FGA) held its first Best Bagger competition in the state in 23 years in late July. Eight baggers competed, representing Bravo Supermarkets, Lucky’s Market, Publix, Sedano’s and Winn-Dixie.

Kelina Salinas of Lucky’s won the grand prize and will go on to compete in the national competition in Las Vegas in February 2018. Josue Anelus of Publix (Miami Division) came in second and JP Paiva of Publix (Lakeland Division) placed third. Each took home a trophy and cash prizes.

Awards were presented by Florida Retail Federation (FRF) President & CEO R. Scott Shalley and FGA Executive Director Josie Correa. FGA is an arm of the FRF.

Josue Anelus of Publix (Miami Division) came in second. He’s pictured with Florida Retail Federation President & CEO R. Scott Shalley and Florida Grocers Association Executive Director Josie Correa.
JP Paiva of Publix (Lakeland Division) placed third. He’s pictured with Florida Retail Federation President & CEO R. Scott Shalley and Florida Grocers Association Executive Director Josie Correa.

 

Tags:

About The Author

A former newspaper editor and publisher who has handled digital duties for The Shelby Report since 2011. She once enjoyed leisurely perusing the grocery store aisles but, since having a baby in 2016, is now an enthusiastic click-and-collect shopper.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *