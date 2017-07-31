Safeway Eastern Division Marking 87th Anniversary With Gas Promotion

Safeway Eastern Division stores in Maryland, Virginia, the District of Columbia, Delaware and Florida will celebrate the company’s 87th anniversary throughout the month of August with a special anniversary sale featuring 4x Gas Rewards on top-selling items.

When shoppers purchase Safeway Anniversary Sale items, every $1 spent on these items will earn four times the usual Gas Rewards points. Eligible groceries or select pharmacy items that earn one point every day will earn four points during August.

Every 100 points earned gets shoppers a 10 cent per gallon Gas Reward for a single fill-up at Safeway and participating Sunoco gas stations. Points may be used in increments of 100 and may be used for up to 1,000 points for a single fill-up at Safeway gas stations and up to 200 points at participating Sunoco gas stations (when filling 25 gallons or less; with a limit of one vehicle per gallon). Gas Rewards points are available for use at Safeway gas stations any time after earning them, and within four hours at participating Sunoco gas stations.

The Gas Rewards program is free. Safeway shoppers use their phone number or Club Card when shopping.