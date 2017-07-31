ShopRite Opens Newest Store In Plainview, New York

ShopRite has opened its newest full-service supermarket in Plainview, New York. The 68,000-s.f. grocery store also serves as a retail anchor for Country Pointe at Plainview, a development that will include a mix of housing and retail shops when completed.

The Greenfield family, third- and fourth-generation grocers who own four other ShopRites on Long Island, operate the new ShopRite store, which employs nearly 350 full- and part-time workers.

The unit features a prepared foods department offering sushi, salad and olive bars, made-to-order sandwiches, international cheeses and a café with seating and free Wi-Fi. Additionally, a large selection of fresh produce, organic, gluten-free, local and Kosher products are available.

The store also has a fresh bakery and floral shop; a seafood department stocked with daily deliveries; a meat department staffed with trained butchers; and a full-service pharmacy. An in-store dietitian is available to offer free, one-on-one consultations, store tours or meal planning to customers. The new ShopRite includes a kosher bakery section and separate kosher meat, deli and prepared food departments under the supervision of KOF-K. The store also includes self-checkout lanes and wider aisles.

“…We are a family business, and we are excited to be part of this great new development and the larger family at Country Pointe,” said Seth Greenfield, who often works alongside his dad, Jon, in the family’s ShopRite stores.

The new unit also incorporates energy-efficient refrigeration and LED lighting throughout. The unit operates an online ShopRite from Home service in which ShopRite associates personally shop online grocery orders and customers can pick up their groceries at the store.

ShopRite is owned by Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, New Jersey; there are more than 260 ShopRite supermarkets in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware and Maryland.