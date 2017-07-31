Whole Foods Market will open its ninth Atlanta-area store in Chamblee on Friday, Aug. 18, at 5001 Peachtree Boulevard.

“We’re excited to join Chamblee-Brookhaven’s growing community with the opening of our new Whole Foods Market,” said Scott Sherman, the store’s team leader. “The new store will feature many locally sourced and seasonal products that meet our high-quality standards. Whether you come for Revelator Coffee, locally grown produce or Nashville hot chicken, the store will be a new gathering place for the community.”

Every item sold in the store will meet Whole Foods Market’s quality standards and is free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

The 45,000-s.f. store will include:

Revelator Coffee Co.

A variety of biscuits, ranging from bacon cheddar to black pepper, made by Whole Foods Market bakers using Atlanta Fresh buttermilk;

Multiple flavors of macarons from local Alon’s Bakery;

Rotating rotisserie selections, including lamb, pork ribs, whole vegetables, salmon and duck;

Several flavors of fried chicken ranging from Nashville hot chicken to Korean; and

Numerous in-house specialties, including whiskey-infused dry-aged steaks, grill-ready seafood and meat skewers and hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza.

The community is invited to join Whole Foods Market Peachtree Station for a Chamblee-Brookhaven block party in front of the store from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. The celebration will feature live music, activities for children and more than 20 different artisan and food vendors such as Revelator Coffee, NuGo, Doux South and Wellshire Farms. Tickets are $10 per person and all proceeds from this event will be donated to Hands on Atlanta.