Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s Signature Sausage Hits Houston Shelves

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit’s line of signature smoked sausage is now available at select Kroger stores in the greater Houston area. Two flavors of the naturally hardwood-smoked sausage are available: Original Smoked Polish and Smoked Spicy Cheddar. The sausages are sourced from high-quality meats, are gluten free and contain no added nitrites or nitrates, according to Dickey’s.

This development is an expansion of Dickey’s existing partnership with Kroger, which began earlier this year with the introduction of the signature smoked sausage line in DFW-area Kroger stores.

“We have enjoyed a successful partnership with Kroger in our hometown of DFW and are excited to expand into the Houston market with them,” said Renee Roozen, president of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants Inc. “This is a great opportunity to grow our presence in the retail space and offer our loyal guests another convenient way to enjoy delicious Dickey’s barbecue in their homes.”

Kroger’s Houston division operates 110 stores, 108 pharmacies and 82 fuel centers in Greater Houston, southeast Texas, Bryan-College Station and southwest Louisiana.