Superior Grocers Intalls DMV Self-Service Kiosks At 10 Stores

superior grocers image

Superior Grocers, one of Southern California’s largest independent supermarket chains, has partnered with the California Department of Motor Vehicles to offer DMV services at 10 Superior Grocers locations.

New DMV Self-Service kiosk terminals have been installed and are now available at Superior Grocers stores in Los Angeles, Lynwood, Cudahy, El Monte, Baldwin Park, and other locations which will bring added convenience to Superior’s customers.

“We are very excited to launch this new partnership with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Our customers are always looking for convenience and added-value and Superior Grocers is always looking for ways to improve our customers’ shopping experience,” said Mimi Song, chair and CEO.

The supermarket chain says this new service will provide a “great opportunity for local consumers, loyal or new, to come in and experience the Superior way to shop.” Superior Grocers says it offers great values in grocery, dairy, deli, frozen, liquor and general merchandise every day. Stores also include fresh produce, meat and seafood departments, along with in-store full-service bakeries and hot foods.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the installation of the DMV kiosks will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 3 and the Lynwood store at at 3831 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Superior Grocers operates 45 stores in Southern California.

