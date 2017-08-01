Food Lion will unveil what it calls a “new, easier shopping experience for customers” in 93 stores in the greater Greensboro, North Carolina, market on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The company says it made a $178 million capital investment in the market this year, which includes remodeling the stores, lowering prices, hiring hundreds of additional associates and giving back to local communities.

“Food Lion has been a proud neighbor in the greater Greensboro community since 1968, and we’re excited to bring these improvements to our 93 stores in the area,” said Meg Ham, president of Food Lion. “We’ve spent the past several months making significant investments in our stores, customers, associates and communities to create a new grocery shopping experience. Now, customers can easily find fresh, quality products at affordable prices to nourish their families, delivered with caring, friendly service every time they shop. As Food Lion celebrates our 60th anniversary this year, we invite everyone to come out and experience the fresh, new changes we’ve made in order to deliver the products and services our customers expect.”

A ribbon-cutting celebration will be held at the stores at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday; a complete list of the remodeled stores can be found here.

Among the changes customers will see, according to Food Lion:

• Fully remodeled stores that provide an easier place to shop for customers by grouping like products, installing new signage to help locate items faster, as well as a more efficient checkout process;

• Lower prices on thousands of items across all departments;

• Improved quality and freshness for products throughout the store, including produce and meats;

• Expanded variety and assortment across all departments that is relevant to customers in each store, such as more local products like produce, craft beer, and natural and organic selections;

• Enhanced customer service achieved by hiring more than 1,000 associates throughout the region and investing in additional customer-centric training for nearly 7,000 associates in the market.

“With every change we make, we always have our customers at heart,” added Ham. “That’s why we not only invested in our stores, we also invested in promoting great associates and hiring promising new talent. It’s also why, as part of our grand reopening celebrations, we’re partnering again with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina to help end hunger in the towns and cities we serve. Giving back to our communities is something we’re just as passionate about as serving our customers every day in our stores.”

Food Lion’s remodeled stores include new features that reflect the chain’s “Easy, Fresh and Affordable” strategy.

Food Lion says it expanded its product selection in stores by adding an abundant selection of fresh meat and produce backed by Food Lion’s double-your-money-back guarantee, increasing gluten-free and organic items and growing its selection of Nature’s Place beef, pork, poultry, salads, fruit and bakery items, free from unwanted ingredients. In addition, customers can buy local products from the grocer’s “local goodness” section and have an expanded variety of craft beers, limited edition wines and more.

Food Lion says it also has added easy and affordable meals for families, including weekend deals from Friday-Sunday and hot meals with sides available seven days a week. The grocer now has a wider variety of grab-and-go items and pre-sliced deli meats and cheeses, which are sliced fresh daily and available for customers to pick up without waiting in line.

Food Lion’s three “Easy Ways to Save” include:

• Hot Sale: Food Lion’s top weekly MVP specials, and the best prices throughout the store, only available with an MVP card.

• WOW: Lower prices on thousands of items that matter most to our customers, offered for longer periods of time.

• Low Price: Essential items priced affordably every day.

Additionally, Food Lion says it has made checkout faster with improved technology and larger display screens, and added associates throughout the store to help meet customers’ needs.

Food Lion also is testing a new, walk-in garden cooler in its produce section in 16 area stores.

With the completion of the Greensboro-area market, Food Lion has remodeled 473 of its 1,000 stores, mostly in North Carolina. Later this year, the company says it will complete 71 store remodels in the Richmond, Virginia, market. Food Lion says it will continue to make customer-centric enhancements across all stores and remodel additional stores in other markets.