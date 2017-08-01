  • Search 
Hickory Harvest Foods Expands Akron Facility And Product Lines

Hickory Harvest Foods recently added 17,000 s.f. of manufacturing space to its Akron, Ohio, nut and snack manufacturing facility to accommodate growth of its fastest growing chocolates product line. The product lines include enrobed pretzels and panning manufacturing lines for its fruits and nuts.

“Products that are in demand in the food industry are healthy snacks with limited preservatives, clean ingredients and sweet indulgences. This expansion positions Hickory Harvest Foods, as a market leader, to capture these growing consumer segments,” said Mike Swiatkowski, VP of sales. “This move will provide us extra capacity to better serve our customers with a larger product selection. Currently our chocolate business is bulk as we continue to focusing on expansion into private label and co-pack programs.”

The company anticipates hiring an additional 10 employees over the next year for chocolate production.

Hickory Harvest Foods sells its products nationwide to grocery stores, convenience stores and distributors under private labels and store brand of Hickory Harvest Foods.

