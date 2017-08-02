Biscuit & Cracker Manufacturers Merge With American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association (ABA) and the Biscuit & Cracker Manufacturers’ Association (B&CMA) have officially merged. As a result, the new ABA welcomed 116 B&CMA member companies, including U.S. and international bakers and allied companies.

Additionally, ABA welcomed the B&CMA professional staff, including:

• Dave Van Laar, senior advisor to the president and CEO: B&CMA transition and development;

• Kathy Kinter Phelps, assistant director of education and membership; and

• Vanessa Vial, manager of e-learning and communications.

“It has been my great honor to get to know the membership and professional staff of B&CMA. They represent a community of the highest caliber, and we are thrilled to welcome them into ABA,” said ABA President & CEO Robb MacKie. “Together, we form an organization whose voice is stronger than ever as we work to serve the needs and interests of the baking industry.”

Added Van Laar, “Over the past couple years, the ABA and B&CMA leaderships have engaged in thoughtful conversations about what would be best for the future of our respective organizations. I strongly believe that this merger was the right choice for both organizations and foresee a successful future for the new ABA and our unified membership.”

With the completion of the merger, ABA provides the united membership with a portfolio of enhanced, comprehensive services.

Programs offered for all members include advocacy for regulatory and legislative issues that impact companies’ bottom lines; committees as the forums for members to shape ABA’s interactions with policymakers and set the course for the industry; the annual convention, an industry event for immersive networking; and education, including the Cookie & Cracker Academy—the complete training path for the cookie and cracker professional ; the annual Technical Conference and ABA’s leadership development program for front line professionals.