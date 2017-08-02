Amerlux Unveils State-Of-The-Art LED Lighting Showroom In New Jersey

Amerlux has opened a state-of-the-art 7,000-s.f. showroom, lounge and conference area in its new corporate headquarters in Oakland, New Jersey. Amerlux manufactures an array of energy-efficient lighting solutions for the retail, supermarket, hospitality, commercial and exterior lighting markets.

“Our new showroom is an elegant lighting application center that demonstrates how to use the latest LED technologies while doubling as a classroom for hands-on training of what goes into an Amerlux product that makes it so special,” said Amerlux CEO and president Chuck Campagna. “The room can be used for actual interactive AIA/CEU courses and to host meetings for the local chapters of the AIA, IES and other professional organizations. It also can be used for training sessions and educational seminars with distributors, contractors and the lighting community.”

Campagna added that showroom displays include urban apartments, offices, retail, hospitality, supermarkets, commercial and exterior spaces, as well as a black room lab.

“They are all designed to be relit quickly with any product that our customers may want to see,” he said.

The architecturally styled showroom was built with 24-foot ceilings and removable walls that provide the ability to change ceiling heights and space dimensions for various applications and environments. Optimal store displays and commercial settings can be built quickly to work out design issues before the final specifications of a project. The black room/test lab is available to view comparisons of color rendering and beam control, as well as light distribution at a height of up to 24 feet.

The newest technologies demonstrate warm dimming, color tuning and superior optics that deliver efficient beams of light. Additionally, data collection sensors reveal consumer purchasing analytics. Tools that grow plants also are available.

Campagna noted, “Customers and designers can come kick the tires per se, to make sure they are using the proper lighting fixtures in their layouts.”