Cosentino’s Price Chopper Bagger Crowned Missouri’s Best

Emily McCoy of Cosentino’s Price Chopper in Kansas City, Missouri, has won the state’s best bagger competition. The contest was held July 22 at Tan Tar A Resort in Osage Beach.

McCoy competed against contestants from other grocery store chains across Missouri during the annual Missouri Grocers Association (MGA) Showcase. During the competition, contestants were judged on their speed, proper bag-building techniques and distribution of weight between bags, in addition to style, attitude and appearance.

McCoy will represent Missouri at the National Grocers Association’s contest in Las Vegas in early 2018, when she will compete to win $10,000 and the title of the nation’s best bagger.

Price Chopper’s 51 Kansas City stores are locally owned by the Ball, Cosentino, McKeever and Queen families, all of whom live in Kansas City and oversee store operations on a daily basis.