CSM Bakery Solutions Sells BakeMark Business To Private Equity Firm

CSM Bakery Solutions, a supplier of bakery ingredients, products and services, has agreed to sell its BakeMark business to Pamplona Capital Management.

CSM President & CEO Marianne Kirkegaard said the sale is an important step in advancing the company’s strategy to focus on its core business in Europe and North America.

“We have always had great appreciation for the value of the BakeMark business, but this sale will help us support our goal of further strengthening our core business in Europe and North America by focusing on our value added bakery products and ingredients portfolio,” she said. “Under Pamplona’s ownership, BakeMark can further strengthen its strong position and reputation as the industry’s supply and distribution market leader in North America.”

Based in Pico Rivera, California, BakeMark provides distribution services through a network of 25 distribution centers and three manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada. BakeMark offers a diversified line of products, ingredients and supplies to the food industry under brands that include Westco, Trigal Dorado and BakeSense.

William Pruellage, a partner at Pamplona, voiced his confidence in BakeMark’s future.

“BakeMark is a market-leading specialty distribution platform serving as the premier bakery ingredient supplier in North America,” he said. “We believe BakeMark is well positioned to succeed as a stand-alone entity and capitalize on new growth opportunities. We look forward to supporting Jim Parker, president and CEO of BakeMark, and the rest of the company’s exceptional management team to build on its long history of providing trusted and valuable service to the food industry.”

Parker, commenting on the sale, expressed similar optimism.

“We are excited to be partnering with Pamplona for the next stage of BakeMark’s growth,” he said. “As an independent company with the support of Pamplona, BakeMark is ideally positioned to continue providing customers with quality products and full-service distribution capabilities.”