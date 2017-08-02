The National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) is reporting a new tool called “shimmers” in the arsenal of criminals out to steal credit card data.

The paper-thin device, about the size of a credit card, can be wedged into the card slot of a gas pump or ATM. A microchip embedded in the shimmer, along with flash storage, can grab credit and debit card data that thieves use to create a counterfeit magnetic strip card.

The good news, according to NACS, is that shimmers only work on mag-stripe card readers but not on chip readers. The bad news is that it’s even harder to see if a shimmer has been secreted inside the card reader.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is alerting the public to be on the lookout for shimmers by monitoring credit and debit card statements.

“So, it’s account information, it’s PIN numbers, it’s the encrypted information that’s already taken place. They’ll take that information and then create dummy cards from that data that was harvested from that machine,” said Sandra Guile, a BBB spokeswoman.

Other suggestions for consumers to protect themselves from shimmers include opting for the chip reader, withdrawing funds inside the bank instead of at the ATM and covering the keypad with one’s hand when entering a PIN.