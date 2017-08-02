UNFI Opens Additional Center, Announces Finance Hiring Event

United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) is opening a Shared Services Center in Lincoln, Rhode Island. Additionally, the company is holding a Finance Job Fair from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Transition Solutions, 640 George Washington Highway, Building A, Second Floor, in Lincoln.

“This initiative is very important to us. We are thrilled to open offices in Lincoln just 15 minutes from our Providence headquarters. This expansion reinforces UNFI’s investment in Rhode Island, enhances our customer’s experience, and will maximize career path opportunities for our associates,” said Rick Alberts, VP of Shared Services.

UNFI will interview candidates for opportunities in Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Cash Application, Billings and Deductions, and Claims & Returns. Positions range from entry level to supervisor and specialist.

UNFI has grown significantly since moving to Rhode Island in 2009. The company reported net sales of $9.1 billion over the past year representing growth of more than 165 percent since the fiscal year that ended in 2008. The company now has 33 distribution centers throughout the U.S.

UNFI carries and distributes more than 100,000 products to more than 43,000 customer locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. It serves conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retailers, e-commerce and foodservice operators.

UNFI also announced that it plans to engage Lincoln and the surrounding communities through its Helping Hands Committee.

“Each year our associates donate thousands of hours to people and nonprofits in need. Volunteerism is part of our culture, and we’re looking forward to working with organizations in our new community,” said Alberts.