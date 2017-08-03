McLane, Love’s Travel Stops Extend 21-Year Partnership

McLane Co., a leading supply chain services company providing grocery and foodservice supply chain solutions, has renewed its service agreement with long-time customer Love’s Travel Stops. As part of this extended agreement, McLane will continue to deliver to more than 430 Love’s stores across 41 states.

With its consistent service levels, efficient operational structure and nationwide reach, Temple, Texas-based McLane says it supports the growth of Love’s Travel Stops as it adds approximately 40-50 stores per year.

“McLane continually shows commitment to our business. McLane’s Center for Category Innovation assists our team with exceptional category management resources enabling us to grow sales year over year,” said Mark Romig, director of merchandising at Love’s Travel Stops.“McLane’s national scope allows us to achieve our growth goals while meeting the needs of our Customers in an efficient way.”

Vito Maurici, SVP of sales of McLane Grocery, added, “Love’s provides a rewarding experience for its customers and we are honored they chose to continue to utilize our best-in-class resources. McLane’s procurement, technology and operations provide our customers superior service and consistency of performance as well as expanded product offerings, regardless of location. As Love’s continues to expand their network, McLane will be there to assist in reducing cost and driving efficiency at retail.”

The contract is scheduled to renew in July 2017.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.