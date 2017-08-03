Allison Bolch Moran, leader of Atlanta-based convenience store operator RaceTrac Petroleum Inc., has stepped down as CEO. She will remain a member of the company’s board of directors.

Moran became CEO in 2013, making her a third-generation leader of the family-owned chain. She is the granddaughter of the company’s founder, Carl Bolch Sr., who started the company in 1934 in St. Louis

In a statement announcing her departure as CEO, RaceTrac said, “The Bolch family remains committed to the continued success of RaceTrac and serving our guests as a third-generation family business.”

The company said it would not hire a new CEO, but is “revising our leadership structure.” Billy Milam, president, and Max McBrayer, chief supply officer, will work directly with Executive Board Chairman Carl Bolch Jr. McBrayer also will serve as RaceTrac’s interim CFO.

“Daily operations will not be impacted as RaceTrac continues to serve our guests, deliver innovative food options and create career opportunities for our 8,500 team members,” the company said.

Moran was recognized as the 2016 Woman Executive of the Year by The Shelby Report of the Southeast. Learn more about her here.