The Fresh Market ‘Refreshes’ Jacksonville-Area Stores

The Fresh Market will introduce four updated northeast Florida stores Aug. 16 to showcase its new focus.

The Daily Record reports that the Jacksonville stores are located at 12795 San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin, 13493 Atlantic Boulevard in Harbour Village and 150 Riverside Avenue in Brooklyn Station on Riverside. The Ponte Vedra Beach location is at 840 Florida A1A N.

The Fresh Market wrote in a news release Thursday that it will “unveil an enhanced shopping experience” with an expanded selection of fresh food, including signature bakery items, produce and convenient meal solutions.

Calling it a “refresh,” The Fresh Market also will introduce a sampling station for guests to try new items and recipes each week.

“The refresh of our Jacksonville-area stores helps redefine the shopping experience for our guests,” said Brian Nicholson, The Fresh Market’s interim CEO, in the release.

He said the foods were “created from a host of international food artisans, farmers, fishermen and culinary creatives, as well as our own private label, in an environment that welcomes inspiration and delights the senses.”

The stores open at 10 a.m. Aug. 16 with the new focus.

Features include “Delicious Meal Solutions” that include prepackaged fresh ingredients from the seafood and produce departments, ready to bake or microwave and serve. There also are “Bistro Comfort Bowls” in the deli department.

The “Curated Specialty Items” are small-batch and specialty goods, such as raw honey and cheeses, from local farmers, merchants and culinary entrepreneurs. There also will be new grocery items, including expanded breakfast offerings; baby items from Plum Organics; and pet food and treats.

The refreshed Jacksonville-area locations will include a “Mind & Body” section featuring protein, vitamins, probiotics, facial care and more. Additionally, aisles will be labeled throughout the store to guide shoppers with dietary restrictions or food allergies.

To celebrate the updates, The Fresh Market will offer giveaways, samples, entertainment and cooking demonstrations Aug. 16-20.

The North Carolina-based company, founded in 1982, has been updating stores and expects to complete the refresh early next year.

The company operates 176 stores in 24 states.