Hy-Vee Rolls Out First Products In Clean Honest Ingredients Initiative

Hy-Vee customers will have a lot fewer ingredients to read on the labels of select Hy-Vee brand food items, as the the supermarket chain says that, as as part of its Clean Honest Ingredients label initiative, it will eliminate more than 200 artificial ingredients or synthetic chemicals in 1,000 Hy-Vee label products by July 2018.

A handful of these private label food items already can be found in Hy-Vee stores, and customers can look for the Clean Honest Ingredients logo to identify them.

“Hy-Vee takes great care to provide our customers with authenticity and transparency when it comes to the products in our stores,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s EVP of strategy and chief merchandising officer. “As the demand increases for food products that contain natural, familiar and simple ingredients, we are doing our best to meet those expectations within our Hy-Vee label offerings.”

High fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors and colors, and partially hydrogenated oils are among the ingredients that will not be found in these products. Items will remain in current Hy-Vee brand packaging with the addition of the Clean Honest Ingredients logo.

Currently available Hy-Vee products with the Clean Honest Ingredients logo include: ketchup, almond butter, tortilla chips and bottled tea. The complete transition of all 1,000 items is scheduled for July 2018.

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee operates more than 240 retail stores across eight midwestern states.