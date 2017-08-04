Schnucks To Co-Host Eclipse Party In Downtown St. Louis

On 1:18 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, the St. Louis metropolitan area will experience its first total solar eclipse since 1442. To celebrate the rare occurrence, Schnucks has partnered with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation to host an eclipse party in downtown St. Louis.

The two St. Louis institutions are inviting all to attend the party from noon-2 p.m. on the day of the eclipse at Luther Ely Smith Square at the corner of 4th and Market streets. There will be a variety of food trucks on hand, and Schnucks will offer complimentary special solar eclipse cookies—baked fresh at Schnucks Bakery (while supplies last).

Schnucks Chief Marketing Officer Andrew Nadin reminds sky gazers that it’s never safe to look at the sun without proper eye protection. (Normal or even darkened sunglasses are not safe enough.)

“To protect everyone’s eyes at the party, Schnucks will be handing out special solar eclipse glasses free of charge,” said Nadin. “For those not able to attend the party, starting Aug. 7 and while supplies last, the glasses will be available at no charge at the courtesy center of St. Louis metropolitan area Schnucks stores as well as other select stores in the eclipse path.” (Visit schnucks.com/totaleclipse for a complete list of stores and more information on the event visit please.)

Parking will be available at the Kiener East, Kiener West and Stadium East garages.

Schnucks operates 100 grocery stores in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Iowa.