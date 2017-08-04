Utah’s Best Bagger Hails From Macey’s In Spanish Fork

Utah’s best bagger can be found at the Spanish Fork Macey’s store. Kaylee Hudson was named the state’s best at the Utah Food Industry Association’s best bagger competition on Aug. 1. The contest was held at Thanksgiving Point and brought together the state’s top baggers from 24 stores. Hudson will have several months to prepare before heading to Las Vegas in February to represent Utah in the national contest.

“It’s great being able to represent my store and show how important baggers are for our guests. It’s important to make sure everything is bagged correctly so guests receive their items undamaged and in great condition,” said Hudson.

The best bagger competition is sponsored by the National Grocers Association (NGA). The competition evaluates baggers on speed, how heavy each bag is and how products are grouped and organized inside each sack. Baggers of any age can compete. The national winner is selected during a contest during the annual NGA Show and receives a $10,000 cash prize.

“We are so proud of Kaylee and can’t wait to have her represent us and Utah at the national competition,” said Steve Holm, district manager for Macey’s. “Our teams really care about our guests and I think the way our baggers pack their groceries shows that, too.”