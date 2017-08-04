Whole Foods Market Opening 365 Store In Santa Monica On Aug. 9

Whole Foods Market 365 Santa Monica will open at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 2121 Cloverfield Boulevard at Pico.

Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods Market, which debuted its 365 concept last year, says the 30,000-s.f. Santa Monica unit will take “neighborhood grocery store” to the next level with its mix of grab-and-go prepared foods, grocery items, unique venues and retail innovations that streamline the shopping experience. Venues include local Groundwork coffee bar and Asian Box, which will offer 100 percent gluten-free, Asian-inspired street food.

Shoppers can register for the 365 Rewards program, a free digital loyalty program that gives customers special offers, free products and more. 365 rewards members also receive 10 percent off more than 100 items every day. New rewards members also will receive $5 off a $25 purchase.

The Santa Monica store will mark the fifth 365 store for Whole Foods Market; others are in Los Angeles; Lake Oswego, Oregon; Cedar Park, Texas; and Bellevue, Washington. An Akron, Ohio, unit is slated to open Sept. 14, and additional 365 also are planned, according to the grocer’s website.