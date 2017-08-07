Big Y Donates Pet Food And Supplies To 45 Animal Shelters

Big Y Foods’ May Pet Month initiative resulted in donations of nearly 50,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to 45 different local animal shelters.

The program, which ran in all 70 Big Y stores from April 27-May 31, encouraged shoppers to purchase food and other supplies for a local shelter as part of the company’s ongoing effort to give back to the community.

Each Big Y chose a local pet shelter, and many employees enjoyed decorating their store’s donation bins with pictures of their family pets. Many customers also donated other needed pet items, such as collars, leashes, cat litter and toys.

In addition to food and supply donations, Big Y partnered with iHeartRadio to collect cash donations at the checkout. $1 donation cards were sold at each register, which resulted in $71,000. All proceeds from these donations were divided between the Humane Society of Connecticut, Kenway’s Cause, the Humane Society of Massachusetts and the MSPCA of Massachusetts.

Big Y’s third annual Pet Month has resulted in a total of more than 150,000 pounds of pet food and supplies donated to local shelters.