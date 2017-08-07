Former Microsoft COO, Walmart Executive Joins Albertsons Cos.

Kevin Turner, former COO at Microsoft, has been appointed vice chairman of the board of managers of AB Acquisition LLC, direct parent of Albertsons Cos., and senior advisor to Albertsons Chairman & CEO Bob Miller.

Turner brings decades of retail and technology experience to his new role with the company, including roles at Walmart and Microsoft. His tenure at Walmart began as a cashier in 1985 and culminated in his appointment to CEO and president of Sam’s Club and EVP of Walmart Stores Inc., a position he served in from 2002-05. During his time at Microsoft, from 2005-16, Turner led a number of teams, including worldwide sales and marketing, the Retail Stores division, corporate information technology, and operations. Key accomplishments include his leadership of the company’s Cloud Services adoption as well as the sales and marketing efforts behind Office 365.

“Albertsons Cos. is building out its digital marketing and information technology teams to ensure we are best positioned to capitalize on the dynamic changes occurring in our marketplace,” said Miller. “The skill and experience of our operations team is unparalleled. Kevin’s retail acumen, commitment to innovation and leadership skills complements our team’s expertise and enhances our ability to serve our customers for many years to come.”

Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs.