As part of Rutter’s strategic plan for growth, the Pennsylvania convenience retailer says it recently started construction to expand and double the size of its corporate office to 23,000 s.f. Total cost of the expansion project will exceed $2 million and is expected to be completed in February 2018.

New stores and remodels, combined with the change in Pennsylvania laws to allow the sale of wine and beer, have driven the third expansion of the Rutter’s office this decade, according to the chain.

The Rutter’s office campus is located on a 23-acre farm that is adjacent to the family farm on the Susquehanna Trail in York; it dates back to 1747.

The building addition will create room for 50 more office team members. The project also will feature additional space for a technology lab, more team recruiting space, and a growing architectural and engineering department.

“We have enjoyed strong growth the past few years, and it has necessitated another expansion of our corporate support team to better align with our overall growth” said Rutter’s President & CEO Scott Hartman.

Rutter’s currently operates 68 stores and has more than 20 stores in some phase of government approval or construction. Each new store employs approximately 50 people.

Rutter’s recently opened units in three new Pennsylvania counties—Berks, Lebanon and Blair—and plans to expand into two more states, Maryland and West Virginia, in 2018.