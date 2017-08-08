Co+opportunity Market & Deli, a community-owned grocery store in Santa Monica, will open its second location in Culver City, California, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.

After 43 years in Santa Monica, Co+opportunity says it will share “high-quality, fresh, organic, local and delicious food with even more communities in Los Angeles” with its Culver City store.

Co+opportunity Culver City is more than 40 percent larger than the original Santa Monica store, with an indoor seating area, an outdoor patio, a public courtyard and an upper deck. Shoppers can find an expanded foodservice section with fresh-made gourmet pizza, tacos, burritos, bowls, sushi, salad bar, hot entrees, fresh meats and seafood, gourmet cheese and more. Kombucha and cold brew coffee also will be on tap.

Like the Santa Monica location, the Culver City store will carry 100% organic produce in the produce department; vitamins, cosmetics and wellness products; and bulk foods, bulk herbs and a variety of natural grocery and household products.

Co+opportunity Culver City is located at 8770 Washington Boulevard and accessible to multiple communities and business districts, including Beverly Hills, Century City, Cheviot Hills, Mar Vista, Palms, The Hayden Tract, Baldwin Hills, West Los Angeles, Santa Monica and Marina Del Rey.

Co+opportunity Culver City is accessible by the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, San Diego (405) Freeway and the new Exposition Light Rail Station, and there is plenty of parking in the underground garage, according to the grocer. The store is part of Access Culver City, a mixed-use development located at the intersection of Washington and National boulevards.

The store will be open daily from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. It will host a grand opening party from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9.