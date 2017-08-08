Halo Top Creamery is rolling out seven new flavors to grocery retailers nationwide later this month. Flavors include Pancakes & Waffles, Cinnamon Roll, Green Tea Mochi, Rainbow Swirl, Candy Bar, Chocolate Covered Banana and Caramel Macchiato.

“Our fans wanted more flavors—and we did, too. We made a list of which flavors they wanted the most and figured out how we could make them the Halo Top way,” said Justin Woolverton, founder and CEO of Halo Top. “Making new flavors is always fun and we absolutely can’t wait for these to hit shelves.”

• Pancakes & Waffles: includes pieces of pancakes and waffles, plus pockets of maple syrup.

• Cinnamon Roll: Filled with chunks of cinnamon rolls and features cinnamon icing swirls.

• Mochi Green Tea: Mixed with the taste of green tea, the mochi bites add sweetness and texture.

• Rainbow Swirl: Neon hues of orange, lime and raspberry.

• Candy Bar: Blends peanuts, layers of chocolate and caramel swirls.

• Chocolate Covered Banana: Banana ice cream swirled with milk chocolate.

• Caramel Macchiato: This coffee ice cream is packed with caramel ribbons.

Halo Top, which launched in 2012, is a low-calorie, high-protein and low-sugar ice cream; the brand recently earned the No. 1 spot as the best-selling pint in U.S. conventional grocery. Halo Top’s seven new flavors join its collection of 17 pints, including classics like Vanilla Bean and Chocolate and others like Peanut Butter Cup, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Birthday Cake. Each of the seven new flavors range from 240-360 calories with 20g of protein per pint.