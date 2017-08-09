  • Search 
For Third Straight Year, Buehler’s Bagger Is Ohio’s Best

Kristin Mullins, president and CEO of the Ohio Grocers Association, and Elissa Chambliss of Buehler's Fresh Foods.

Ellissa Chambliss of Buehler’s Fresh Foods defeated competitors from across the state to claim the title of the Ohio Grocers Association (OGA) Best Bagger Champion. The competition was held in Columbus on Aug. 8.

Designed to promote supermarket employees and demonstrate a superior core customer service skill, the statewide competition is held annually by OGA. Contestants are judged on speed of bagging, proper bag-building technique, weight distribution in the bag, as well as style, attitude and appearance.Ohio Grocers Association logo

“The OGA puts on a fun event, and we love to participate every year. We’ve been fortunate enough to have won this competition three years in a row in addition to the national championship this February in Las Vegas. It’s nice to be able to say that our baggers are the best in the state as well as the country,” said Buehler’s President Dan Shanahan.

Chambliss will go on to compete at the national event in February 2018.

Buehler’s operates 13 supermarkets in Wooster (2), Orrville, Wadsworth, Medina (2), Ashland, New Philadelphia, Dover, Jackson Township (Canton), Coshocton, Portage Lakes (Green) and Massillon, Ohio.

