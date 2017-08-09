Houston-based Fiesta Mart has appointed Sid Keswani as its new CEO. He replaces Mike Byars.

Keswani has extensive retail background and a proven track record of success, according to Fiesta. He previously served 19 years at Target Corp., rising to the rank SVP. Prior to working with Target, Keswani served as SVP of operations for Susser Holdings, a company with more than 625 retail stores managing more than $4.5 billion in revenue. During his tenure, he helped add more than 125 additional stores to the portfolio via acquisitions and new store growth in 18 months. For the last three years Keswani served as the COO of Aspen Heights. Keswani’s innate ability to expand and manage assets in a streamlined fashion align with the strategic growth plan for Fiesta, according to the grocer.

“We are very excited that Sid is joining Fiesta at this time in our growth strategy,” said Ken Brotman, managing partner at ACON. “He brings a great deal of relevant experience and skills to Fiesta as we look forward to our next phase of growth. We’d also like to thank Mike Byars, who joined Fiesta in 2015, for his service in shepherding our brand through a time of great change while planting the seeds for growth that will continue to serve us for many years to come. We wish Mike well in his future endeavors.”

Keswani received his undergraduate degree from Sam Houston State University and his MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas. He and his wife Leila met in Houston more than 20 years ago.

“I’m honored and excited to begin my new role at Fiesta Mart,” said Keswani. “I am eager to work with the entire Fiesta team to create an even more dynamic shopping experience that provides the highest quality service and international product lines that Fiesta is known for. I have developed a deep appreciation for Fiesta’s people and values. I look forward to working together with everyone tied to Fiesta during this transformative period.”

Fiesta Mart operates 68 stores in the Houston, Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth markets.