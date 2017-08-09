Once Again Nut Butter Wins Sustainability Leader Award

Once Again Nut Butter of Nunda, New York, has been recognized as the HowGood Certified Sustainability Leader for 2017 after receiving the “Best in the World” Award. The Sustainability Leader 2017 award signifies Once Again Nut Butter’s ranking among the top 15 percent of HowGood’s sustainable food and beverage products.

Company officials said the award recognizes Once Again Nut Butter’s diverse and holistic approach to sustainability and social responsibility, including the absence of high-risk commodities across the product line. The employee-owned company’s stewardship program includes initiatives such as:

Donations to more than 160 charities a year with between 6 and 8 percent of net profits.

Development of 13 worker cooperatives in Nicaragua that now represents over more than 2,000 local farmers.

Stringent supply chain monitoring.

Support for organic and sustainable farming practices, fair pay and economic development among global suppliers and their communities.

Partnerships to support bee farm sustainability and help prevent colony collapse disorder.

“Since day one the prosperity of our people, the quality of our products and the health of the planet have been our top priorities,” said Bob Gelser, GM and president of Once Again Nut Butter. “It’s inspiring that the majority of global consumers now prefer brands that are socially responsible but, with so many options on store shelves, it can be overwhelming to select the best product. This is why we’re proud to be distinguished by HowGood and hope more retailers will provide its ratings as a guide for shoppers.”

HowGood has reviewed nearly 300,000 products to identify the brands that meet superior standards. The organization rates products based on more than 60 metrics that include growing guidelines, processing practices, company conduct and more.

“The HowGood rating system has the most stringent benchmarks for sustainability among food and beverage products in the country,” said Alexander Gillet, CEO at HowGood. “It’s a huge accomplishment that Once Again Nut Butter has been awarded the HowGood Certified Sustainability Leader (Award) two years in a row. We’re proud to support Once Again Nut Butter and recognize them for meeting and exceeding our comprehensive standards for environmental and social impacts.”

Once Again Nut Butter’s recently trademarked its Honest in Trade sustainability program, a database that traces the path of all ingredients to ensure its environmental and social integrity from farm to fork.

Founded in 1976 by Jeremy Thaler and Constance Potter, the company’s organic nut butters, packaged nuts and honeys can be purchased in grocery stores throughout the U.S.