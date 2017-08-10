AppCard Acquires Loyalty And Marketing Solutions Provider ProLogic

AppCard, a personalized marketing and shopper analytics platform for retailers, has acquired ProLogic Retail Services, a provider of loyalty marketing solutions for independent grocers.

According to a press release, AppCard’s state-of-the-art machine learning technology, combined with ProLogic’s vertical expertise and strong market presence, positions AppCard as the leading loyalty and digital offers provider for the grocery market. The combined expertise and scale allows AppCard to better serve grocers’ current and future needs with highly effective marketing solutions.

“We are very excited to welcome the ProLogic team to the AppCard family. It is an exhilarating time for retail in general, and the grocery industry in particular,” said Yair Goldfinger, co-founder and CEO of AppCard. “By uniting ProLogic’s best-in-class loyalty platform with AppCard’s data-driven, machine-learning marketing engine, we are creating a joint platform that will guarantee our retailers the ability to continue growing their businesses while remaining competitive in this ever-changing landscape.”

Following the acquisition, AppCard will process approximately 500 million transactions per year and reach more than 17 million households.

“As the largest loyalty provider for independent grocers and a trusted partner to many of the best operators in the country, ProLogic is extremely pleased to be combining with AppCard,” said Ross Ely, president and CEO of ProLogic Retail Services. “AppCard’s technological strength coupled with ProLogic’s knowledge and experience in the independent grocery industry will create a powerful industry player that delivers tremendous value to its customers.

“There’s nobody to whom I’d rather entrust the future of ProLogic than Yair and his team. His track record for building world-class technology companies is amazing, from inventing Instant Messenger to pioneering the art of retargeting. ProLogic’s employees, customers and partners are in extraordinarily capable hands.”

AppCard says this move “further emphasizes the company’s commitment to its retailer and wholesaler partners in the grocery industry.”